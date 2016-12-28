Courtesy of Instagram

T.I. and Tiny’s relationship might be over, but they DO still have three kids together. Even though Tiny filed for divorce earlier this month, she still has a soft spot for her ex when their children are involved — and she even publicly sent him love on Instagram in a Christmas video. Check it out!

T.I., 36, and Tiny’s young daughter, Diana, was gifted a toy car for Christmas, and she definitely had a LOT of fun trying it out. The rapper posted the most adorable video to social media Diana crashing the fake Benz into a bicycle inside the house, and after the accident, but it’s their interaction afterward that’s the MOST adorable.

Kneeling down to his little girl’s level, T.I. jokingly asks, ‘Have you been drinking?’ But Diana is having none of it — rather than even acknowledge her father’s questioning, she simply backs the car away. LOL! He once again tries to play the cop in this scenario, but once Diana realizes she’s got wheels, there’s no stopping her!

This video is too funny of @heiressdharris & @troubleman31 👑💜 #MySunshine A video posted by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Dec 26, 2016 at 11:02am PST

It’s unclear if Tiny was with the two when this all went down, but she reposted the video to Instagram on Dec. 26. “This video is too funny of @heiressdharris & @troubleman31,” she wrote, adding a crown and heart emoji. Just one day later, news broke that she’d filed for divorce from her husband in Georgia earlier this month.

Obviously, Tiny’s infatuation with the video is mostly because of how cute Diana is, but it’s interesting that she also pointed out her ex in the caption. Regardless of how she feels about him when it comes to their relationship, she clearly thinks he’s a good father!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will get back together? Are you as devastated by their split as us?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.