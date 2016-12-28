T.I. & Tiny’s Divorce: She’s Over Him Taking Her ‘For Granted’

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Tiny and T.I. are headed for a divorce after six years of marriage, since she’s over him taking her ‘for granted,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. The former pair has gone through many trials and tribulations, but she’s now reached her breaking point.

Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. AKA T.I., 36, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, are calling it quits, as she already filed for divorce after spending nearly two decades by the rapper’s side. In the court documents, she revealed their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation,” which means she’s reached the end of her rope. “Tiny is no Mother Theresa, but she dealt with T.I.’s crap for way too long,” a source close to the former pair tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She stayed longer because of the five kids, but T.I. took her for granted and just thought she would always be there and she didn’t want to be stuck in that rut forever.” Yikes!

Our source continued, “She wanted to be loved and not be seen as an afterthought and she is now doing something about it. It’s a wake-up call for all of them.” Tiny officially filed for divorce Dec. 7, but the pair has reportedly met up in person at least twice to discuss their split. The longtime lovebirds have allegedly been dealing with major trust issues, after six years of marriage. As seen in the divorce documents we EXCLUSIVELY obtained, Tiny wants primary custody, but is agreeing to have joint custody of Clifford “King,” 12, Major Philant, 8, and young Diana, 1.

The couple began dating in 2001, later having their private life documented in the hit reality series T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Fans have been speculating the cause of their marital woes, with many blaming the photograph surfacing of Tiny and Floyd Mayweather getting close at Mariah Carey‘s Halloween party earlier this year. However, T.I. and Tiny did spend the Christmas holiday together as a family, so we still have our hopes up for a reconciliation in 2017!

