‘The Vampire Diaries’ Boss Promises Another ‘Painful’ Main Character Death Is Coming

You didn’t think Tyler was the only loss we were getting this seaosn, right? 2016 may be over, but the deaths in Mystic Falls aren’t — Julie Plec is making sure of it.

Tyler was not the last major character to be killed off The Vampire Diaries — there will be another that will be both “terrible” and “painful,” executive producer Julie Plec confirmed to our sister publication, TVLine.

Of course, there is great turmoil heading into the second part of the finale season, especially with Damon and Stefan working for the other side. “Stefan’s never been good with temptation while in ripper mode,” Julie added. “We know from past experience that Stefan has a threshold, and it’ll be Damon’s job to monitor his brother and make sure he stays on the good side of that threshold. If he crosses it, there’s a risk of losing him forever.”

Granted, we know if it were up to Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, they’d both die in the end. “I really think [Stefan] should take off his ring and die with Damon,” Paul told TVGuide.com, calling that the perfect ending; Ian agreed.

“[We could] just sit on a beach all night drinking Caribbean rum, and when the sun comes up, [share] one last toast, give each other a hug, take off their rings and throw them into the water,” he added. Well I have a feeling some fans may not be so thrilled with that idea. Let’s not forget that the official poster for season 8 was actually of the group at a funeral, which many assumed was Elena’s . . . or was it Tyler’s . . . or someone else’s? We still have so many u

HollywoodLifers, who do you think we’ll lose this season? Leave your guesses in the comments section below. The Vampire Diaries returns to the CW on Friday, Jan. 13 at 8PM ET.

