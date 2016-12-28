‘Flip Or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa Dumps Nanny GF — Trying To Win Christina Back?

Courtesy of Instagram/Facebook/TMZ.com

Tarek El Moussa’s alleged fling with his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan is reportedly over, according to a new report, Dec. 28! The ‘Flip Or Flop’ star apparently kicked her to the curb, and she’s ‘devastated!’ Could this be Tarek’s latest move to win back his estranged wife, Christina? Here’s what we know.

Well, that was fast! Tarek El Moussa‘s alleged romance with his kids’ — Taylor, 6, and son Brayden, 16 months — former nanny, Alyssa Logan, 23, is over after two months, according to Star magazine, Dec. 28. And, she’s apparently not taking it so well. “She’s a mess right now,” a friend of Alyssa’s told the mag. SO, could this mean there’s hope for Christina, 33, and Tarek, 35?

Well, don’t get your hopes up just yet. While the two were seen out on an awkwardly pleasant coffee date, Dec. 15 in LA, and they’re co-parenting so sweetly, as seen on Christmas, they might be done for good. Christina told friends that there’s “no way” she will take Tarek back, according to the mag. Not to mention, she is reportedly dating the family’s ex contractor, Gary Anderson, 57! OMG.

Tarek reportedly started seeing Alyssa in Sept. 2016, just four months after he apparently split with Christina. Tarek allegedly fired Alyssa from her nanny position so he could begin dating her, according to Star. That move was reportedly done due to concerns from those close to him about how the relationship would look. However, after Alyssa”gave up her reputation” among other things, Tarek “totally blindsided” her when he apparently decided to end their relationship. Harsh.

Tarek and Christina called it quits in May 2016 after seven years of marriage, but announced their separation Dec. 12. However, the two remain legally married at this time. The HGTV stars gave a statement to TMZ that said they’ve decided to separate while they work on their marriage. Tarek and Christina did point out that they were committed to co-parenting their two children.

The shocking split came after news broke that former couple was involved in an incident where guns were present, according to TMZ. Back in May 2016, deputies responded to “a call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun” at Tarek and Christina’s Orange County home, as reported by the site. That male was reportedly Tarek, who allegedly grabbed a gun and ran out of he and Christina’s home. But, the couple continue to insist that the incident was a complete misunderstanding. And, get this — the incident was over the fact that Tarek saw texts in Christina’s phone from Gary, as reported by In Touch. Wow. You can get the details on that, right here.

