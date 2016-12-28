Steve Martin Blasted For ‘Sexist’ Carrie Fisher Tribute Tweet After Her Death

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Apparently there’s a wrong way to mourn now. Steve Martin was blasted by fans for his ‘sexist’ Carrie Fisher tribute to the point where he felt so bullied, he TOOK IT DOWN! Take a look at his tweet and tell us if YOU think it’s inappropriate.

Oh boy. In a world where everyone with internet access has an opinion to get across, there’s no way to avoid criticism. Steve Martin, 71, thought he was posting a touching tribute to Carrie Fisher, 60, on Dec. 27, but the reaction he got from fans heavily suggests otherwise. “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen,” wrote the comedian on Twitter, “She turned out to be witty and bright as well.” Sounds pretty innocent to us.

Regardless of the Three Amigos actor’s intentions, followers all over the world bullied him into removing the tweet. Steve’s message was blasted for being sexist, only because he talks about Carrie’s good looks. Since when is being called pretty a bad thing? We get that Carrie should be appreciated for more than just her body, but hey, she is (or, well, was) a beautiful woman! At the peak of Star Wars, Carrie was one of the biggest sex symbols in the world!

It feels like people are being a little too sensitive over this tweet, but then again, the actress’ death is a highly sensitive subject. Movie buffs all over the world were brought to tears on Dec. 27 when news broke out of her passing. The original Princess Leia starlet suffered a massive heart attack on Dec. 23 that put her in the hospital. Reports later claimed that Carrie was in stable condition, but the next day, she tragically died from cardiac arrest. Fans are still trying to cope with her death, and maybe some were pushing their hurt feelings onto Steve.

