Stassi Schroeder Recalls Matching With Ryan Lochte On Dating App: It Was ‘Awesome’

Stassi Schroeder and Ryan Lochte? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star admitted, Dec. 27, that she matched with the Olympic swimmer on a dating app and it was epic! Stassi revealed that it was ‘so worth it’ to match with Ryan after reading his amazing response! See what he said and get the insane details here!

Stassi Schroeder, 28, is known for speaking her mind, and that’s exactly what she did when she visited Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss, Dec. 27! The Vanderpump Rules star got super candid about her dating life and admitted that Ryan Lochte, 32, out of all people, was on her radar. But it wasn’t what you would think…

After matching with Ryan on the popular, celeb dating app, Raya, he messaged her. Well, it appears as though the athlete may not have the greatest game. “Hey,” was Ryan’s highly anticipated response to Stassi’s “like.” LOL. And, Stassi was the furthest thing from impressed.

When browsing through the dating app, Stassi recalled coming across the Olympic gold medalist and decided to “like” him. However, it wasn’t because she was into him; It was for the simple fact that, “I thought, ‘This is probably the most stupid person I’ve ever seen on TV,’ and I wanted to see what he’d say.” OMG!

It turns out that Ryan’s opener wasn’t too majestic, because Stassi joked, “He’s not smart.” Ouch. And, in pure Stassi fashion, she had to serve up a sarcastic example when she said, “I wouldn’t respond to Jesus if he said, ‘Hey.'” But, in the end, Ryan’s one-word line made their match “so worth it!”, the Bravo star said, adding, “That was awesome.” HA!

Now, you may be questioning why Ryan was on a dating app when he is engaged to Kayla Rae Reid, 25, and expecting his first child with the model. However, there’s no need to get worried, because Stassi said, “This was a while ago like six months ago.” Phew! We don’t think Ryan can afford to be at the center of another scandal right now, since he’s most likely still recovering from his 2016 Rio Olympics backlash. Remember that time he and some of his USA swim team buddies were caught in the robbery lie of the century? You can catch up on that, right here.

Anyway, Ryan has clearly tried to move on from his Olympics media firestorm, and we think he’s been doing a great job of repairing his reputation. He was a contestant on season 23 of Dancing With The Stars, and he’s been back in the pool, hopefully getting ready for the 2020 Olympics!

Speaking of getting back in the pool, Ryan revealed on Instagram Dec. 14, that he was expecting his first child with fiancee Kayla Rae Reid! The swimmer announced the news to his followers by posting an adorable underwater pic of himself kissing Kayla’s barely-there baby bump, and it was the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! The two became engaged in Oct. 2016, just two months before announcing their exciting baby news. Kayla stuck by Ryan’s side throughout the 2016 Olympics and they’ve been going strong ever since.

