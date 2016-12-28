Marc Anthony Files For Divorce From Third Wife As Jennifer Lopez Cozies Up To Drake

REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Marc Anthony has filed for divorce from his third wife Shannon De Lima, according to a bombshell Dec. 28 report. The couple began dating shortly after he separated from Jennifer Lopez in 2011…and now their marriage is over after only two years. Get all of the new details right here!

Marc Anthony, 48, is divorcing Shannon De Lima, 28, according to documents obtained by TheDirty. We knew they had separated, but now it’s for real!

Marc and Shannon announced one month ago that they had split, and now they’re making it official. Marc filed in Florida Court on Dec. 16, according to the site, and as we previously knew, it’s an amicable breakup. The couple has also “divided up the property in a confidential settlement”, according to TMZ.

As a refresher, here’s how the couple responded — just one day after Marc kissed Jennifer Lopez, 47, at the Latin Grammys on Nov. 17 — to reports that they had broken up. “After much consideration, we have mutually and amicably decided to end our two year marriage,” Marc and Shannon said in a statement. “We ask for privacy during this difficult process, and no further comments will be made from either one of us about this personal matter.” Interesting timing, eh?

Meanwhile, Marc’s ex JLo has been getting close with Drake, 30. They’ve been flirting all over social media, and she even reportedly canceled her New Year’s Eve plans to hang out with him! Now that Mr. Anthony will be back on the market soon, though, you can bet we’ll be watching closely to see what happens next. This might just be bad news for Drake!

