Courtesy of Twitter

Selena Gomez is the cutest! The actress/singer had a blast hanging out with a fan at a Texas Roadhouse on Dec. 27 in the Lone Star state. Selena and the fan messed around with the dog filter on Snapchat, and you’ve just got to see it. She looks radiant. Click to WATCH!

Selena Gomez, 24, and the fan, who also happened to be a Texas Roadhouse waitress, sat in a booth to play around on Snapchat. The two stuck out their tongues to get the full effect of the dog filter, and Selena couldn’t help but giggle up a storm. Have you ever seen Selena so happy?

Video of Selena with a fan at Texas Roadhouse today pic.twitter.com/ozn17VgYfn — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) December 28, 2016

The songstress looked super casual in a grey tank top, black jeans, and had some of her hair pulled back into a ponytail. Selena loves her fans so much and seeing her hanging out so casually with a Selenator makes our heart melt. Selena took multiple photos with fans outside of the restaurant, too. How sweet! She is still in Texas after spending the holidays with her family.

Selena spread the holiday cheer by stopping by the Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on Christmas Eve. She played with patients and decorated cookies with them!

Selena has been taking it easy in the last few months of 2016, and we can’t blame her. She had to cancel the European leg of her Revival world tour in Aug. 2016 due to complications from lupus. But 2017 is shaping up to be Selena’s best year yet. She just announced a $10 million partnership with Coach and will be designing as well! Selena’s also working on new music! Her graphic designer, Ryan Butler, revealed that new Selena songs would be coming “soon.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Selena has the best relationship with her fans? Let us know your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.