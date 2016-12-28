Rihanna ‘Sick’ Over Drake’s Cozy Pic With J.Lo — But She’s Done ‘Falling’ For His ‘BS’

It’s been just four months since Drake publicly confessed his love for Rihanna in front of EVERYONE at the VMAs. But these days, it’s Jennifer Lopez who the rapper’s getting hot and heavy with — and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on how RiRi feels about it!

Everyone was already talking about Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, possibly dating, but the new photo they both posted on Dec. 28 seems to confirm it…and his ex, Rihanna, 28, is NOT happy. “That picture of them together, all hugged up, made Rihanna sick,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “To the point where she wanted to throw her phone down three flights of stairs.”

For the 28-year-old, though, there is a sense of relief in knowing that Drake has seemingly moved on. “Rih is just glad it’s not her falling for this BS,” our source explains. “Better J.Lo than her. The only thing Drake’s ever been good at is talking a good game and never following through.”

If anyone would know about Drizzy’s ways, it’s Rihanna. After all, they’ve been dating on and off for years, although every time it seems like they’re about to get serious, things fizzle out. That’s exactly what happened just a few months ago between the pair — they were inseparable in the days after he presented her with the Vanguard Award at the VMAs, and then all of a sudden, it was over.

But even if Rihanna is relieved she doesn’t have to deal with Drake’s “BS,” his new rumored relationship with the 47-year-old does seem to be taking a toll on her. After all, she even reportedly unfollowed Jennifer on social media! We can’t say we blame her, though — it must be hard to see your ex cuddling up to one of your friends and idols when you’re scrolling through your Instagram feed!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake will hurt Jennifer like he did Rihanna?