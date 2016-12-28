Is Rihanna Wearing The Tom Ford ‘Drake’ Lipstick As A Nudge To Her Ex?

Courtesy of Instagram

Ok, things are getting a little intense! After Rihanna’s ex, Drake, was cozying up to Jennifer Lopez in a romantic pic, RiRi was spotted wearing a purple lipstick that looked a lot like the Tom Ford “Drake” shade. What do you guys think — was she sending her ex a cryptic message?

Things are seriously starting to heat up with the new love triangle that is Rihanna, 28, Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47. After Drake and JLo both posted an adorable photo of them cuddling up and snuggling on a couch on Dec. 27th, RiRi was not having any of it and she decided to unfollow both her ex and her friend on social media.

Then, something even crazier happened. Rihanna was spotted hanging with her family during the holiday weekend and we couldn’t help but notice her gorgeous violet lip. Thanks to Marie Claire, they pointed out that the purple lip looked exactly like the Tom Ford lipstick shade, “Drake,” from his Lips & Boys collection. While we were skeptical at first, we have to admit the Drake shade and Rihanna’s lip color look almost identical.

The Drake lipstick is a gorgeous shade of deep violet and is a part of the metallics line. The sparkly luxurious violet shade features a pearlescent, metallized finished, and while the lip color looks a lot more glittery on RiRi then it does in the tube, it definitely has to do with the fact that Rihanna is decked out in gorgeous gold and pearl jewelry, adding an extra bit of sparkle and shine.

We don’t know for sure if RiRi is definitely wearing the Drake shade, but they do look almost identical, plus, Ri has been throwing shade ever since the Drake and JLo picture was posted. What do you guys think — is Rihanna rocking the “Drake” lipstick?

