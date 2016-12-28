REX/Shutterstock

This is so unsettling. A shocking new video surfaced on Dec. 28, showing the stand-off between Ray McDonald and his ex fiancée, who accused him of domestic violence. The footage shows the heated dispute that took place in 2015, when their child was also home.

Ray McDonald‘s tense argument with the mother of his child plays out in a video obtained by TMZ Sports, released to the public on Dec. 28. The disturbing footage shows the former NFL star, 32, cornering his ex fiancée in a dining room around 4 a.m. on May 25, 2015, while she was holding tight to their son. She can be heard yelling, “I didn’t do anything to you. Get away from me,” while whimpering and crying, clearly frightened. Meanwhile, Ray’s driver pleads with the ex defensive tackle to leave her alone after a four-minute argument, saying, “Let’s go. She will get ready and she’s being picked up. Please, Ray.” She even warns Ray that she’s recording him.

Shortly after, a chase begins and the woman locks herself in the bathroom, while screaming at the top of her lungs, “stop!” After the frightening incident, cops were called to the scene. Prosecutors later charged Ray with domestic violence and felony false imprisonment, with this video at the center of the case. However, a grand jury declined to indict Ray and the charges were eventually dropped. The publication spoke with the woman’s attorney, named Robin Yeamans, who told them, “It’s one of the most horrific videos I’ve seen and heard in my 46 years of practicing law.”

Robin added how her client wants to start a movement after her experience with the former San Francisco 49ers athlete, as she’s now working with teams on Change.org and YouCaring.com to motivate the NFL to start a Domestic Violence Victim’s Fund. She hopes to “ensure that the victims and children of abusive players receive medical, counseling, and legal support paid by the league.” Fast forward to now, Ray hasn’t played in the NFL since the domestic violence incident.

