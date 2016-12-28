Queen Latifah Robbed: Actress’ Mercedes Benz Stolen By Thieves At Atlanta Gas Station

Courtesy of Fox

Oh, no! Queen Latifah’s car was stolen from a gas station while a friend of hers was just trying to fill the tank. Get all of the shocking details right here.

This is so crazy. Queen Latifah, 46, let a friend drive her 2015 Mercedes Benz S63 on December 20 and likely regretted that decision immediately. While the unidentified male friend was pumping the car with gas at a Shell station, a thief hopped into the driver’s seat and took off without warning, reports FOX5 Atlanta.

The scary ordeal went down at pump four, where the driver claims a white BMW pulled up next to Queen Latifah’s car while he was pumping. Out of nowhere the car’s ignition started, and sure enough a thief was driving away in Queen Latifah’s car as the male friend stood by helplessly.

The good news? Police were able to locate Queen Latifah’s car, which is registered in her legal name Dana Owens, outside of an apartment building in southwest Atlanta. According to the police report, the Mercedes was found parked near a white BMW like the one described in the incident, as well as a Dodge Charge which was also recently reported stolen. Crazy!

Once Queen Latifah got her car back, she found something extra left behind by the thieves: empty lemonade and punch bottles. Gross!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Queen Latifah’s car being stolen in Atlanta? Comment below with your thoughts.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.