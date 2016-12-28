REX/Shutterstock

Pink is a two-time mom! The singer/songwriter has officially given birth and we are BEYOND thrilled for her & her hubby Carey Hart! And now their first child, daughter Willow Sage, is a big sister to Jameson Moon Hart — SO cute! Get all the precious details surrounding the little one’s birth here.

Pink, 37, and husband Carey Hart, 41, have expanded their fam! The singer gave birth on Dec. 26, making the announcement on Instagram on Dec. 28, and we can only imagine how excited she and Carey must be. After all, this is the couple’s second child together as they’re already the proud parents of Willow Sage Hart, 5.

Take a look at their announcement, welcoming Jameson Moon Hart into the world:

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

After speculation that Pink may be expecting, the “Just Like Fire” singer finally confirmed the rumors on Nov. 12 by posting a stunning Instagram pic of herself posing alongside Willow — and she was MORE than a few months along! In the photo, Pink proudly flaunts her large baby bump in a Bohemian-inspired white maxi dress and robe while wearing a black top hat and staring off into the distance.

She sweetly has her arm around Willow as the youngster stays close to her mom — in a matching outfit of course! Pink captioned the snapshot, “Surprise!” Talk about a glam baby announcement! Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, and Carey welcomed little Willow back in June 2011. The couple had gotten married five years earlier in Costa Rica in 2006.

“I love being a mama,” Pink gushed while appearing on Good Morning America in May. “I made a choice a long time ago that I was going to have a successful family and that is my absolute number one goal in life.” Aw! We’re so excited that now Pink has grown her fam even more — what a happy time!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited Pink and Carey expanded their family? Send the happy couple your congratulations below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.