Paul Simon Mourns Ex-Wife Carrie Fisher After Tragic Death: ‘It’s Too Soon’

Carrie Fisher’s ex-husband, Paul Simon, has spoken out about the devastating death of the ‘Star Wars’ actress. The actor took to Twitter on Dec. 28, mourning his ex, with a short but sweet message. Read his statement here.

In 1983 Carrie Fisher married musician Paul Simon after six years of on-and-off dating. Sadly, the couple parted ways by divorce just a year later in 1984, but their romance left a permanent mark on each of their lives. Now, Paul has released a heartbreaking statement in mourning of the woman he was once so in love with.

“Yesterday was a horrible day,” he wrote on Twitter on Dec. 28, the day after her passing. “Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It’s too soon.”

Of course, the details of their romance were kept private for the most part, they did briefly date again after divorcing, things did not work out for the two. However, she did appear in the music video for “Rene and Georgette Magritte with Their Dog after the War,” and Paul later revealed that his song, “Hearts and Bones,” was about their relationship.

Although Carrie was briefly engaged to actor Dan Akroyd, she never married again after her divorce from Simon. Carrie had a relationship with agent Bryan Lourd, and in 1992 they gave birth to her only child, Billie Lourd. In 2016 Carrie released an autobiography in which she revealed that she and Star Wars co-star Harrison Ford had a romantic affair in the 1970’s, which obviously thrilled fans of the movie series. At the time, Carrie was 19 and Harrison was 33 years old.

