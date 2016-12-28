‘The Bachelor’: Jade Roper’s Maid Of Honor Is One Of The Ladies Vying For Nick Viall

Image Courtesy of ABC/Instagram

Talk about a small world. One of the ladies who we will meet on the premiere of ‘The Bachelor’ was actually the maid of honor in Jade Roper’s wedding! Yes, Jade is the finalist from Chris Soules’ season who found love with Tanner on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ Talk about keeping it in the bachelor family!

Once the cast announcement was made for season 21 of The Bachelor, we recognized one of the ladies: Elizabeth (“Liz”) from Las Vegas. If you follow Jade Roper on Instagram, that’s probably how you spotted her! On her wedding day, The Bachelor alum posted a photo with Liz, writing, “I couldn’t ask for a better maid of honor, my best friend since kindergarten, my other soul mate, my friend who gets my taste in music, and my favorite person to be weird with any day of the week. Love you, @esandoz.”

Of course, it wasn’t the first photo of them — they’ve clearly been friends for years. She also caught the bouquet at their wedding! So, what is weird about this? Well, Nick Viall was also at that wedding, as we told you, along with many other Bachelor and Bachelorette alum. So, there’s a good chance they’ve met already.

Nick has said that he falls for multiple women this season on The Bachelor, so maybe she’ll be one of them? “I really grew to care about and admire these women. I can say that I’m very thankful — and very happy,” he told People magazine. “It’s incredibly tough dating multiple women and trying to have them enjoy the experience. But at the same time you have to be selfish to try to meet your needs and find someone you’re potentially in love with. Anyone who takes it seriously and wants to make it a genuine experience is going to have their dark moments. And I certainly had mine.”

