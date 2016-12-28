Nick Jonas & Selena Gomez Sending Each Other Flirty Texts: Getting Back Together?

Talk about a throwback! It’s been more than eight years since Nick Jonas and Selena Gomez dated, but they’re back in contact, and may even rekindle the romance, according to a new report. Get the scoop on their flirty texts and more here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and Nick Jonas, 24, have obviously matured since their 2008 relationship and split, and they’ve been beyond amicable in recent years. Now, they may even be giving a romantic relationship another shot! “Nick has been texting Selena lots of sweet poems and memes to make her laugh,” an insider tells Life & Style, adding that she’s been “hitting [Nick] up a lot,” as well.

The mag reports that Nick wants to give the relationship another chance, but only if Selena promises to be “serious” this time. Obviously, Sel’s gone through a lot in the last several months, even taking a hiatus from the spotlight and spending time in treatment, so it may not be the right time for a relationship. On the other hand, maybe Nick is just the guy she needs!

Just earlier this month, Nick got fans excited that there may be something going on between him and the “Hands To Myself” singer again, too, by commenting on a photo of her in the studio. In the pic, posted by songwriter Justin Tranter, Sel is applying eyeliner in a compact mirror, but the caption, “Music and love,” makes it pretty clear they were working on some new songs during the hang out. Nick made it known he saw the photo AND was all about it by leaving the ‘praising hands’ emoji in the comment section.

Back in 2015, Selena and Nick reunited at the VMAs, and it was all caught by a photographer. Afterward, she admitted that it was “really fun” to be able to catch up with him, and described their teenage romance as “very sweet.” We definitely have hope when it comes to these two!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick and Selena should get back together?