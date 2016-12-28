New Year’s Eve: Dazzle Your Party Guests With These Incredible Cocktail Recipes

Image Courtesy of The Same Paige

New Year’s Eve is right around the corner, but you’ve still got a few days to prep the perfect cocktail recipe for your party. Here are several ideas for delicious drinks, plus photos!

New Year’s Eve is Dec. 31, and you’ll definitely want to serve up one of these cocktail recipes. Enjoy!

Clean Slate

Created by Leo Robitschek and served at The NoMad (NYC – Flatiron)

Makes two servings

Ingredients:

3/4 oz. Campari

3/4 oz. Lemon Juice

3/4 oz. Cinnamon Syrup

1 oz. Amontillado Sherry

3 oz. Champagne

3/4 oz. of water for dilution

Build all ingredients outside of Champagne in a mixing glass to combine, then funnel into cocktail bottle and chill. Slowly top with Champagne before serving and drop in a lemon twist. To make for a crowd, simply multiply components by six and serve in your six individual bottles, or pour into a decorative punch bowl or pitcher.

The Resolution

Created by Steve Muntean, Harding’s



Ingredients:

2 oz gin

1/2oz simple

1/2 oz lemon

1 sprig Rosemary

Combine all ingredients into a shaker, shake then double strain into large coupe glass and top with champagne, garnish with rosemary sprig.

The Chandon Merry Whatever!

Ingredients:

3 oz Chandon Brut (use the limited edition holiday bottle for extra sparkle!)

1 oz Elderflower Liqueur

Twist of Lemon or Mint, or even Thyme, for a bit more of a holiday feel

Top liqueur with Chandon. Garnish with lemon/mint. No shaking necessary. When you are buying sparkling like Chandon, you want the Chandon to shine through.

Lemon Drop

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

.25 oz Triple Sec

.75 oz Lemon Juice

In a shaker with ice, add Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, triple sec and lemon juice. Shake well. Strain into chilled martini glass rimmed with sugar (optional).

Sparkling Pomegranate & Elderflower Champagne Cocktail (“The Velvet Glove”)

Created by Lauren Kretzer, contributing chef at by CHLOE.

Makes 1 Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. elderflower liqueur

4 oz. chilled Champagne

1 tsp fresh pomegranate arils/seeds

Pour elderflower liqueur into a champagne flute, and top with chilled Champagne. Garnish with pomegranate arils and serve immediately.

Elderflower

Ingredients:

Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore

½ oz St. Germain Elderflower liqueur

2-3 drops Angostura bitters

Lemon rind (as garnish)

Build in a Collins glass or flute. Add St. Germain Elderflower liqueur and drops of Angostura bitters. Top off with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore.Garnish with a twist of lemon.

The Dead Flower

Ingredients:

.5 shot Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

.75 shot St. Germain elderflower liquid

1 shot Ruby grapefruit juice

Top with Brut champagne

Shake first three ingredients together with ice. Strain into a chilled glass. Top with champagne and a grapefruit zest twist.

Happy New Year, HollywoodLifers!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.