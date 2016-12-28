Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

New Year’s Eve 2017: Justin Bieber, Drake & All The Best Celeb Parties

Wed, December 28, 2016 11:53am EST by Lauren Cox 2 Comments
View Gallery
8 Photos

It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017! Find out where all of your fave celebs are ringing in the New Year, and how you can party with the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake and more!

Still not sure where to party on New Year’s Eve? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has a nice roundup of where some of the biggest celeb names will be getting lit as they ring in 2017. From Miami to Las Vegas and more, here’s where you can head out with your squad for an epic New Year’s Eve!

MIAMI:

Justin Bieber — Fontainebleau. Yes, he’s performing! Tickets start at $350 and all packages include an open bar starting at 9pm and ending at midnight ET.

Nicki Minaj — E11even. Open bar goes from 9pm to 11pm and tickets only guarantee entry before 2am ET.

SkrillexLIV. Open bar from 9pm to midnight. Tickets start at $400.

The RootsThe Arsht Center. Tickets start at just $50!

LAS VEGAS:

DrakeHakkasan. Doors open at 8pm PT. Tickets start at $300.

Lil Jon — 1OAK. Open bar from 9pm to midnight PT. Tickets start at $75!

Bruno MarsThe Bank. Tickets start at $100!

Major LazerXS at Wynn. Tickets start at $40!

DJ SnakeSurrender at Wynn. Starts at 10:30pm PT. Tickets start at $95!

LudacrisLight at Mandalay Bay. Starts at 9pm PT. Tickets begin at $40!

Kendrick LamarDrai’s. He’s performing! Tickets start at $175!

Calvin HarrisOmnia. Doors at 8pm PT. Tickets start at $200!

Steve AokiJewel. Open bar from 9pm to 11pm PT. Tickets start at $100!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Where will YOU be spending your New Year’s Eve? Share your plans and resolutions with us in the comments below!

More New Year's News:

Kendall Jenner's Ballerina Bun -- Copy Her Easy Hairstyle For New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve: Dazzle Your Party Guests With These Incredible Cocktail Recipes
Drake Invites Jennifer Lopez To Spend New Year's Eve With Him: He'll Be Her First 2017 Kiss