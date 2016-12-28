New Year’s Eve 2017: Justin Bieber, Drake & All The Best Celeb Parties

It’s time to say goodbye to 2016 and hello to 2017! Find out where all of your fave celebs are ringing in the New Year, and how you can party with the likes of Justin Bieber, Drake and more!

Still not sure where to party on New Year’s Eve? Don’t worry, HollywoodLife.com has a nice roundup of where some of the biggest celeb names will be getting lit as they ring in 2017. From Miami to Las Vegas and more, here’s where you can head out with your squad for an epic New Year’s Eve!

MIAMI:

Justin Bieber — Fontainebleau. Yes, he’s performing! Tickets start at $350 and all packages include an open bar starting at 9pm and ending at midnight ET.

Nicki Minaj — E11even. Open bar goes from 9pm to 11pm and tickets only guarantee entry before 2am ET.

Skrillex — LIV. Open bar from 9pm to midnight. Tickets start at $400.

The Roots — The Arsht Center. Tickets start at just $50!

LAS VEGAS:

Drake — Hakkasan. Doors open at 8pm PT. Tickets start at $300.

Lil Jon — 1OAK. Open bar from 9pm to midnight PT. Tickets start at $75!

Bruno Mars — The Bank. Tickets start at $100!

Major Lazer — XS at Wynn. Tickets start at $40!

DJ Snake — Surrender at Wynn. Starts at 10:30pm PT. Tickets start at $95!

Ludacris — Light at Mandalay Bay. Starts at 9pm PT. Tickets begin at $40!

Kendrick Lamar — Drai’s. He’s performing! Tickets start at $175!

Calvin Harris — Omnia. Doors at 8pm PT. Tickets start at $200!

Steve Aoki — Jewel. Open bar from 9pm to 11pm PT. Tickets start at $100!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Where will YOU be spending your New Year’s Eve? Share your plans and resolutions with us in the comments below!