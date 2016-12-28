Miley Cyrus Looks Strong & Sexy In Gravity-Defying Yoga Pose — See Makeup-Free Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Miley Cyrus is one tough cookie! Just check out the amazing new photo she posted of herself striking a super sexy, not to mention gravity-defying, yoga pose. Check out her ridiculously cool yoga move here.

Miley Cyrus, 24, is a big ole’ showoff! The pop star posted a new sexy pic to Instagram on Dec. 27 of herself doing a completely insane yoga pose. The pic shows Miley lifting herself up off the ground using her hands while keeping her legs crossed in a seated position. Whoa! How amazing is that? And Miley, of course, looked absolutely stunning while doing it, wearing a hot pink sports bra and black leggings while performing her yoga trick. Oh, yeah, and no makeup!

“I will NEVER not practice for 10 days EVER again!” Miley captioned the amazing pic. “Today I got my A-Stanga kicked! HEY but not to shabby for a girl full of Dumplins & Macaroni!!!!!!!!” Ha! We love Miley’s sense of humor and devotion to her health and well-being so much! She is definitely an excellent role model for those aspiring to achieve physical fitness!

As far as having a belly full dumplins and macaroni, we totally suspected that was the case after seeing the fun Christmas she had with her family and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 26, back in Tennessee. Though Liam looked just a little uncomfortable in one family photo, we know they were having a fabulous time based on all the other fun shots! Miley and Liam shared pics of themselves in ugly Christmas sweaters on Christmas Eve, relaxing with a big fluffy dog, and even hanging out with his mom. Looks like Miley had a great holiday and is now focused on starting off the New Year happy and healthy!

