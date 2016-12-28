Miley Cyrus Heartbroken After Debbie Reynolds’ Death: I ‘Wanna Hug My Mama’ & Not Let Go

REX/Shutterstock

Everyone’s in a collective state of shock and grief over the passing of film icon Debbie Reynolds just one day after her beloved daughter Carrie Fisher’s death. This dual tragedy has left Miley Cyrus incredibly devastated, and it’s such a reminder of how precious her own mom Tish is.

Miley Cyrus, 24, is reeling over the death of Debbie Reynolds at age 84, as the acting legend suffered a possible stroke while planning daughter Carrie Fisher‘s funeral. The mother-daughter duo was absolutely beloved in Hollywood and to have them die in the span of less than two days is unthinkable. It has made Miley reflect on her relationship with her own mother Tish, 49, and how much she means to the “Wrecking Ball” singer.

The Voice judge posted a photo of a smiling young Debbie to her Instagram page after learning of her death Dec. 28 and captioned it, “Wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go.” She also included a ton of emojis featuring broken hearts.

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow…… this sad news makes me wanna hug my mama and never let go…… A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Miley followed it up with another post devoted to Debbie, featuring a scene from her classic film The Singing Nun, but left this one without a caption. She’s clearly a fan of the incredibly talented entertainer and seems to know her films well.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:27pm PST

Debbie proved that a mother’s love is the greatest of all when she literally couldn’t go on living after her amazing daughter Carrie passed away Dec. 27, four days after suffering a massive heart attack. According to her son Todd Fisher, her last words were, “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” and fifteen minutes later she collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where she tragically died a few hours later.

