Miley Cyrus Wants To Star In Another Movie With Liam Hemsworth Before They Get Married

They fell in love on a film set, and Miley Cyrus wants to recapture that magic with Liam Hemsworth again! Miley’s determined to star in a movie with her fiancé at least once more before they marry, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Will it be a romance?

“[Miley Cyrus] wants to do some more movies in 2017 and would love to work with Liam [Hemsworth],” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It could be a romantic thing, a comedy, or something in which they play characters who hate each other. But she’d want to do that before getting married because she is happy with how the relationship with Liam is going.”

Fingers crossed! Miley and Liam met in 2010 on the set of The Last Song, and extremely romantic Nicholas Sparks movie. The now-engaged couple played a rebel teen (Miley) and a popular guy (Liam) who fall in love when she moves to her dad’s hometown. Obviously, it was incredibly sad. After having to film such an intense love story together, it’s no wonder that they fell for each other!

Miley and Liam were so deeply in love after that, and even got engaged! Their relationship sadly ended in 2013, but now they’ve given their love a second chance, and have gotten back together. Filming another movie together would be such a nostalgic and romantic nod to their past, and a reminder of why they’re together in the first place!

Even if they don’t collaborate on a new project, Miley and Liam are definitely going to be okay. Just look at their adorable pics from Christmas! The engaged couple spent the holiday together, and got super festive. They’re not always about PDA, but it was the holidays; they had to share the love a little bit!

