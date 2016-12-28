Lily Rabe Pregnant: ‘American Horror Story’ Star Expecting First Child With BF

AP Images

Finally some HAPPY news! Lily Rabe is pregnant with her first child! The ‘American Horror Story’ actress made her public announcement in the most adorable (and political) way, so read on to see how the blonde beauty broke the news!

For awhile it felt like the only stories we were reporting were about death or illness, so here’s a much-welcomed change of pace! Lily Rabe, 34, is PREGGO with her first child — but there’s a hilarious catch! Turns out, the American Horror Story actress has been pregnant for AWHILE, as she’s already rocking a solid baby bump. How did such amazing news go unnoticed? Anyway, she made the public announcement on Instagram on Dec. 23, writing, “Taking my baby to The White House.”

As you can tell from the photo, Lily and her boyfriend, Hamish Linklater, have clearly been hiding a major secret from us. The blonde beauty technically debuted her baby bump on Dec. 4 at the 2016 Kennedy Center Honors, but since it aired on Dec. 27, we’re just now finding out about it! That sneaky devil! At the star-studded event, Lily flaunted her bump under a gorgeous fuchsia dress that hugged her curves in all the right places — especially her belly!

Lily and Hamish have been dating (and working together) for a years now. If there’s any couple who knows how to be a perfect team, it’s them! The lovebirds appeared together in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Cymbeline, followed by highly-anticipated comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, set the hit theaters next year! This is Hamish’s second child, so he’ll be bringing a ton of hands-on experience to the table once their sweet bundle of joy is born. Now all of us are dying to know if the couple are expecting a boy or a girl. Maybe that’s the second surprise they’re keeping up their sleeves!

HollywoodLifers, did YOU already know that Lily was pregnant? Comment below.

