REX/Shutterstock

Feeling shy? Kristen Stewart and her rumored new girlfriend, Stella Maxwell, did everything they could to go unnoticed during a recent date night out together. Click inside to see the pics!

Kristen Stewart, 26, was caught out and about with sexy model Stella Maxwell, 26, on Tuesday night, December 27, in Hollywood. This is the first time the pair have been spotted together since it was reported that they were hooking up, and unfortunately it doesn’t look like they were very happy about it, as seen in the pictures on Daily Mail.

Both girls are dressed pretty casually, with Kristen rocking ripped jeans over black leggings with a cropped white t-shirt under a bomber jacket. Beside Kristen, Stella is seen wearing black leather pants, a graphic tee, and her own bomber jacket. However, while Kristen looked away from the cameras Stella used her hand to completely hide her face. Click HERE to see the pictures!

Rumors first started swirling that there was something going on between Kristen and Stella after they were spotted hanging out at the Met Ball in May 2016. The pair allegedly left the ball together and spent the night together at one of the many after parties, though there was no confirmation of any romantic connection at the time.

Shortly after, Kristen reunited with her ex-girlfriend, Alicia Cargile, and even gushed about their on-again/off-again romance in a very revealing interview that summer. Unfortunately their relationship ended yet again, and Kristen was then spotted spending lots of time with St. Vincent throughout the fall. However, it seems Kristen has now set her sights on Stella, as the two were recently seen together in Savannah, Georgia where Kristen is filming a new movie. Hmm!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU like seeing Kristen and Stella together? Do you think their relationship will last? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.