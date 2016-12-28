Kris Jenner Spent Christmas Feeding Homeless Gourmet Meals — See Moving Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Kris Jenner got in the spirit of giving over the holidays and surprised Skid Row with a delicious Christmas day meal. Check out what was on the heartwarming menu!

Kris Jenner, 61, gave a special gift this Christmas when she donated 100 gourmet meals to the homeless on Skid Row for Christmas. Kris got in touch with the Red Eye organization’s director Justin Mayo, TMZ reported. Together they organized the drop off the delicious menu which included white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs, and mashed potatoes. And what would Christmas be without desert? Pies and cookies topped off a wonderful holiday surprise.

The Red Eye Twitter account thanked Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 35, for their generous gift. “Christmas call from Jenner-Kardashian home saying they wanted to donate 100 gourmet chef prepared meals to Skid Row. Thank u,” the organization posted. The pictures of the people receiving the food serves as a reminder to help the less fortunate throughout the winter months and the year.

Christmas call from #Jenner #Kardashian Home saying they wanted to donate 100 gourmet chef prepared meals to Skid Row. Thank u @coreygamble pic.twitter.com/LOWyd1cShY — Red Eye (@RedEyeInc) December 27, 2016

Kris certainly has had a busy Christmas season. On Christmas Eve, she threw her annual holiday party and she outdid herself this year! The star-studded guest list included her famous daughters (of course) along with performances from John Legend. Everyone looked incredible in their Christmas finest. Kris rocked a sparkly red number and Khloe, 32, wore stepped out in a golden short dress with a plunging neck that her mom has been spotted out in before. Guess Khloe raided her mom’s closet!

The party was not without its’ drama though. Kris’s other daughter Kim, 36, and husband Kanye West, 39, appeared to be going through a rough patch. “Everything about Kim and Kanye at the Christmas party was awkward, not just that picture of them with the kids. Kim and Kanye were separate most of the evening. They hardly enjoyed themselves at all and seemed to be at the party simply out of family obligation,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. The pair has had a roller coaster year between Kim’s robbery in Paris followed by Kayne’s alleged breakdown and hospitalization. Hopefully 2017 has only good things in store for the entire Kardashian brood!

