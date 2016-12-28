Kim Kardashian & Kanye West: How She’s Protecting Kids From Their ‘Stressful’ Drama

REX/Shutterstock

Are the kids alright? Amidst Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s ‘stressful’ drama, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how the mother-of-two is protecting her children from being dragged into it. Here’s the latest on their family dynamic!

North and Saint are in that special phase where they’re absorbing everything like a sponge, which is exactly why Kim Kardashian, 36, is protecting them from the Kanye West, 39, drama. “Kim is keeping the kids busy with family and healthy activities, hoping they will remain happy and entertained,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “North and her brother routinely go over to aunt Kourtney [Kardashian’s] for play dates with Penelope and their other cousins.”

The biggest concern of any divorce, is how the kids will take the news. Thankfully, Kimye haven’t reached that breaking point yet, but considering how they’ve been behaving around each other lately, their marriage doesn’t look too good. As we previously told you, tension between the two was pretty apparent at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party. The rapper didn’t “even recognize it was a holiday” celebration, ignoring the epic performance John Legend put on. Other insiders further told us that Kanye “wasn’t in the holiday mood.”

Still, the Selfish author is making her children her number one priority. “She has North attending dance classes to distract her from the drama,” the source continues. “Kim is extra careful when discussing adult issues with Kanye. She either makes sure this kids are out of the house, off doing fun activities, or at least not in the same room. She doesn’t want her kids hearing any of her and Kanye’s stressful discussion, which lately, there have been plenty of.” The reality star is such a great mother to her two little ones, so we have no doubts they’ll be in good hands IF Kimye go their separate ways.

HollywoodLifers, aren’t you glad Kim is keeping her kids away from the drama?

