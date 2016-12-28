SplashNews

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly been struggling to keep their marriage together for longer than anyone imagined! Kim and Kanye, according to a new report, were allegedly experiencing issues when Saint West was born! Will they get through this rough spot?

This is so sad! Kim Kardashian, 36, had had a horrible year, even months before her traumatic October robbery in Paris. Kim’s marriage with Kanye West, 39, has reportedly been on the rocks since she gave birth to their son, Saint West, in December 2015! Kim allegedly told friends, who spoke to OK! magazine, that she and Kanye just aren’t working anymore. It’s reportedly enough to consider divorce!

“This is not an overnight decision. [Kim] and Kanye haven’t really been on the same page since they had Saint, and this past year they’ve barely slept under the same roof. Kim feels like she and Kanye are just totally out of sync,” a source told OK! magazine.

Poor Kim! And poor Kanye! Having a baby is life-changing, and having a baby while you already have a toddler at home makes things doubly hard. It’s only been a year since Saint’s birth, so hopefully it’s not too late for Kim and Kanye to get back on the same page!

The couple have been dealt with hit after hit in 2016. Not only are they allegedly facing these relationship problems, but they then had to endure Kim’s robbery at gunpoint, and Kanye’s psychiatric breakdown in November. They’ve had one hell of a year!

While Kim is allegedly leaning toward divorce, the couple is still trying their best to make things work, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kanye was spotted being a wallflower at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve party, but that was to be expected; he definitely wasn’t in a very festive mood after only being released from the hospital just a few weeks ago. But he hasn’t given up yet; Kanye wants to get out of this rough spot!

