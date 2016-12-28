Khloe Kardashian Borrows Kris Jenner’s Dress For Kardashian Christmas Party

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

She gets it from her mama! The Kardashian ladies love to swap stylish looks and on this occasion Khloe Kardashian totally showed off the same sexy dress we first saw on her mom, Kris Jenner! Who wore the Balmain mini better?

While there have been a slew of instances where momager Kris Jenner, 61, has been inspired enough to rock the same get-up as her daughters, there are also just as many times when we see her stylish daughters stealing looks from her closet — and that’s exactly what went down at her annual Christmas Eve party in LA on Dec. 4, where Khloe Kardashian, 32, stepped out in a long-sleeved sequin Balmain mini that gave us a major case of déjà vu — and that’s because Kris debuted the same sparkling Balmain mini in May 2016 at the Magnum Double party in Cannes! It looks like her daughter was totally inspired by her festive style and gave the dress her own sexy twist for the big bash.

Khloe had a major metallic moment in the plunging, thigh-grazing silhouette, as she paired it with long, straight hair that extended past her waist — she looked sexy and chic! She kept her accessories to a minimum, really letting the sexy silhouette, (and her amazing figure!), do all the talking. From head-to-toe Khloe looked flawless! Sparkling looks ruled the night as Kim Kardashian also donned a body-hugging gold dress and Kylie Jenner sported a full-on sequin Saint Laurent bodysuit.



While we’re obviously beyond obsessed with the way Khlomoney rocked the frock, Kris also totally worked it in the sexy silhouette, keeping the focus on the show-stopping detailing of the dress and pairing it with ankle-strap sandals as she attended the event alongside Kendall Jenner.

We love seeing the Kardashian gals get inspired by each other and this latest twinning moment is no exception, but who do you think rocked the Balmain frock best, Kris or Khloe?

