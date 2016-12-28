Kanye West Didn’t ‘Recognize It Was A Holiday’ At Kris Jenner’s Party

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye West was bumming pretty hard at the giant Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve bash. In fact, though Kim and their little ones were there, Kanye didn’t even seem to ‘recognize it was a holiday.’ Whoa! Get the scoop here.

“John Legend even tried to bro-down with Kanye [West] and that too fell flat,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kanye looked to be uninterested in what John, or what anyone, had to say to him at the party. Kanye seemed to not even recognize it was a holiday.” Ouch! The 37-year-old “Love Me Now” singer is good friends with Kanye, so you know when he shuts down John like that things are bad!

Though this news isn’t a complete shock based on the pictures that were shared of Kanye, 39, Kim Kardashian, 36, and their two children, North, 3, and Saint, 1, looking, well, super awkward. A source previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how uncomfortable things were for the couple, saying they were separate for most of the evening and “hardly enjoyed themselves at all and seemed to be at the party simply out of family obligation.” And at Christmastime! How heartbreaking!

And though it is very sad that Kim and Kanye are so miserable right now, we can understand why they are struggling, seeing as they are both dealing with some serious stuff. After all, Kim is still recovering from being robbed at gunpoint on Oct. 3 in Paris and Kanye is recuperating after being hospitalized for an alleged breakdown. We really hope these two find a way to mend themselves and stick together. They clearly need each other now more than ever!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kanye is getting better? Do you think that he and Kim will get a divorce before the end of the year? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.