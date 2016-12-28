SplashNews

Turn that frown upside down! Kanye West revealed his New Years resolution on Dec. 27, saying that he ‘wants everybody to be happy!’ After a rough year for him and Kim Kardashian, could this sweet message be directed towards his wife? Click to watch!

Kanye West, 39, is ready to start fresh in 2017. The rapper was spotted leaving 24 Hour Fitness on Dec. 27, where he revealed his New Years resolution after working up a sweat. As far as the future goes, he’s not worried about taking over the world, but more so about “wanting everyone to be happy!” Yeezy was in great spirits while leaving the gym, rocking a hoodie sweater and his new pink ‘do. He even smiled when the reporter sent his well-wishes to Kanye’s family, especially after Kim Kardashian, 36, was mentioned. It’s great to see the lyricist beaming when addressed about his wife, as rumors continue to swirl about their marriage troubles. SEE THE VIDEO HERE.

Kimye was last seen together at Kris Jenner‘s star-studded annual Christmas Eve celebration on Dec. 24, having taken a photo with their darling children North, three, and Saint West, one. However, numerous reports claimed the lovebirds barely spent any time with each other at the extravagant soirée. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet made an appearance early on, while her beau allegedly didn’t stop by until after he went to the movies. As we previously reported, “Kim and Kanye were separate most of the evening,” a source revealed. “They hardly enjoyed themselves at all and seemed to be at the party simply out of family obligation.”

Fans are relieved to see the power couple making appearances again, after a year full of trials and tribulations. Like many A-list stars, Kim and Kanye are both ready to let go of the 2016. Things seem to be getting better after her Paris robbery on Oct. 3 and his 8-day hospitalization, but it’s still been tough. “Obviously, the end of this year hasn’t been festive,” a source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY. “He and Kim have had many disagreements of late regarding their busy schedules, their house and renovation, his support for [Donald] Trump and their marriage in general.” However, this doesn’t mean the pair is calling it quits, as “Kanye loves his wife.”

