Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Hugs Bikini-Clad Fans In Sexy New Vacation Pics

AKM-GSI

Justin Bieber going shirtless in Barbados? Yes, please! The sexy singer was spotted hanging out with bikini-clad fans on the beach, and looked like he was having an amazing time — obviously!

Justin Bieber, 22, is going all “New Year, New You” on us! The sexy singer was spotted for the second day in a row in Barbados, looking incredible while shirtless on the beach for a little fun in the sun before 2016 ends — and it gets even better.

After hitting up the sand and surf on December 27 in a cool, geometric-patterned black and white pair of board shorts, he was back at it on December 28 in a casual pair in pink. He looked happy and relaxed while enjoying his time away from his grueling Purpose tour schedule. So relaxed, in fact, that he was hanging out with fans!

Justin has a complicated relationship with his Beliebers at the moment, so it’s a breath of fresh air to see him so happy to be around some eager fans! A gaggle of girls met up with Justin on the beach while he was rocking his pink board shorts, and were spotted deep in conversation with the “Sorry” singer. One bikini-clad girl was lucky enough to score a hug from the Biebs. We’re pretty sure she’s never going to stop talking about that moment for the rest of her life!

From the angle of their hug, it looks like he even let her grab a pic with him! That doesn’t happen too often. Justin got in trouble with his Beliebers earlier in the year when he was dating Sofia Richie, 18. Some of his more enthusiastic fans were commenting insults against Sofia on his cute couple photos, and he couldn’t take it anymore. He snapped, told his Beliebers off, and made good on his promise to stay off Instagram!

He only recently rejoined, and has been warming up to his fans again! Justin was approached by a fan at a pizza join in LA while he was eating lunch at the end of November, and did something incredible: he took the guy’s phone and FaceTimed his little girl! Now that’s commitment to your fans right there.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy to see Justin out and about? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.