If you don’t think Justin Bieber has a shot at winning Album of the Year at the Grammys, take a minute to watch this. The singer’s manager compiled all his achievements of the last year to point out why he’s so deserving of the award show’s biggest honor, and we have to say, he makes a great case! Watch here!

Scooter Braun has been with Justin Bieber, 22, since the beginning, so he’s rooting for him more than anyone to win the Grammy for Album of the Year in February. He even put together a consideration ad to get the Internet on board! “This year’s definitely been one of the best years of my life, for sure, though,” Justin Bieber, 22, says in a voiceover in the clip. “I’ve just been able to put out the music that I want to put out and be creative.”

As he and those who’ve worked with him are making their case, all of the 22-year-old’s biggest achievements of 2016 flash across the screen. From songs that owned the charts to big award show wins and stellar album reviews, there was a lot to be said for why Purpose should win Album of the Year.

Of course, the Biebs is up against some tough competition, though: Adele, Drake, Beyonce and Sturgill Simpson are the other nominees in the category! While Justin’s album Purpose had three songs (“What Do You Mean?,” “Sorry,” and “Love Yourself”) hit No. 1, his four competitors also had some of the biggest years of their lives musically.

Still, even if he doesn’t take home the most coveted award of the night, there’s a good chance he won’t go home empty handed — he’s also up for Song of the Year (“Love Yourself”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Love Yourself”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Purpose). We’re rooting for him!

HollywoodLifers, what moment of Justin’s year do you think was the best?