Jennifer Lopez & Drake: New Romance In The Way Of A Marc Anthony Reunion?

Jennifer Lopez may have a tough decision to make! Her new reported romance with Drake seems perfect, however, her ex, Marc Anthony is now a single man. AND, he’s trying to jump back on the JLo train, according to a new report, Dec, 28! SO, what will Jennifer do? Find out here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is living her BEST life! The stunning singer is reportedly being romanced by Drake, 30, and now her ex, Marc Anthony, 48, wants a piece of her, AGAIN, according to Us Weekly, Dec. 28! After Marc and his ex, Shannon de Lima, 28, split in Nov. 2016, he hoped to win Jennifer back [the two were married from 2004-2014], as reported by the mag. In fact, “he’s still in love with JLo,” a source close to Marc said. WOW! It sounds like Jenny From The Block could be smack dab in the middle of a love triangle!

However, it may not even get that far since JLo has reportedly made up her mind. A reunion between the exes won’t happen, according to one of her pals. But, JLo is “open to Drake.” OMG!

This report comes after both Drake and JLo posted the same sweet photo to their Instagram accounts, Dec. 27, where they’re cuddled up to one another. It was seriously SO cute. The rumored lovers decided to post the photo without a caption, leaving more mystery to their relationship.

Although Drake and JLo have yet to confirm if they’re an item or not, they’ve been doing a bang-up job at fueling the romance rumors. It all began when Drake managed to score tickets to two of her All I Have Las Vegas shows in the same month [Dec. 2016]. Since then, they’ve been spotted at Drake’s favorite LA spot, Delilah on Dec. 19! Drizzy and Jenny even starred in an adorable video recently, where they participated in a trust fall. If that’s not an epic romance hint, we don’t know what is!

Friends of the both music stars are all for a romance between them, according to a new report from PEOPLE, Dec. 28. And, one person that may not be a fan of their recent close relationship? — Drizzy’s ex, Rihanna, 28. The singer reportedly unfollowed JLo on Instagram after the romance rumors started. Oh, snap!

Word has it that Jennifer canceled her NYE’s gig in Miami to ring in 2017 with Drake. So, we’ll have to see what happens! We may witnessing Hollywood’s hottest romance emerging right before our eyes!

