It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s friends have given them the green light to take their friendship to the next level, according to a new report, Dec. 28! The singer and rapper have been splashing their close relationship all over Instagram, and their inner circles are apparently egging on a romance!

Are they, or aren’t they? While Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, have yet to confirm if they are an item, the celebs are certainly doing a great job of fueling those romance rumors! After the singer and rapper both posted an adorable photo to Instagram on Dec. 28, where they’re seen cuddling each other, a new report claims their friends are all for a steamy romance between them! “Friends of them both are hoping it becomes something,” a source tells PEOPLE, Dec. 27! OMG!

😍 <——– Lotta those A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 11, 2016 at 3:48am PST

However, “It’s too early to say more than that,’ PEOPLE claims. Although JLo and Drake “seem to really like and respect each other, it’s too early,” the source says, adding, “Where it goes, we shall see.” Well, we’re thinking it’s headed in the direction of love! Don’t you think?!

Drake and JLo shocked the world when he started turning up at her All I Have Las Vegas show, multiple times in the beginning of Dec. 2016 — That’s when the romance rumors really started to fly! Since then, the both of them have taken to Instagram to post adorable PDA pics together!

Jennifer attended an “intimate” dinner party that Drake recently hosted, and an epic video of the two surface online where they’re seen doing a trust fall with one another on Christmas Eve. Now, that seems like a true test of their relationship.

The PDA hangouts don’t stop there though — Jennifer was spotted getting cozy with Drake over dinner at Hollywood hotspot, Delilah on Dec. 19. The two also enjoyed lunch together at Hotel Bel-Air not long after.

However, as we previously reported, “Jennifer thinks Drake is cute, nice, talented, and amazing but, she is always first to protect her kids. She doesn’t want to start something with someone who might not be in it for the long haul and not interested in being a stepdad.” Ugh. We also heard that Jenny From The Block doesn’t want to be just another one of Drake’s girls.

And, speaking of Drake’s girls — The rapper’s ex, Rihanna, 28, reportedly unfollowed JLo on Instagram amidst all of the romance rumors. Is someone still pining over Drizzy? Oh, the Drake saga continues…

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and JLo should date? Tell us below!