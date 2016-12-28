Drake & Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up & Reignite Romance Rumors In Flirty Snap — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

It certainly looks like these two are doing a lot more than just making music together! Drake and Jennifer Lopez fueled romance rumors once again with a new Instagram pic on Dec. 28, and it’s their most PDA-filled snap yet. Could this be their way of confirming their relationship!?

Both Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, took to Instagram on Dec. 28 to publicly express their affection for one another with a sexy new photo! In the pic, J.Lo cuddles up to the rapper, while he wraps his arms around her neck and nuzzles his face into her hair. And while Drizzy is giving the camera a sultry look, Jennifer has her eyes closed and a sweet smile on her face, looking so at ease and comfortable in his arms.

Neither star captioned the photo, but with all the time they’ve been spending together lately, we can’t help but wonder if this actually means they’re dating! As HollywoodLife.com and other outlets have previously reported, the two are recording music together, but based on this photo, it seems like there’s also more going on.

Romance rumors about these two began earlier this month when Drake attended Jennifer’s Las Vegas show, and they each posted photos with one another to social media. Since then, he’s been seen in Vegas with her again, she attended an “intimate” dinner party he hosted, and a video surfaced of them doing a trust fall with one another surfaced online Christmas Eve. Oh, and Drake’s ex, Rihanna, reportedly stopped following Jennifer on social media — could she have been anticipating that there’d be pics she wouldn’t want to see?!

We also can’t help but point out that Jennifer is wearing one MASSIVE diamond ring on her engagement finger in this new photo with Drake. Just saying…

HollywoodLifers, do you like Drake and Jennifer as a couple? Do you think this confirms they’re dating?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.