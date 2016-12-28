Jennifer Lopez Still Holding Out Hope ‘American Idol’ Will Return

‘American Idol’ may have ended its 15-year run in 2016, but Jennifer Lopez is anticipating the show’s return in a ‘few years,’ a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But would she ever consider heading to ‘The Voice’? Here’s what we know!

“Jennifer anticipates that American Idol will return in a few years, and she wants to be there for its return,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But she would consider working on The Voice if asked since she has a wonderful relationship with NBC. If she was asked, she would highly consider it but American Idol would get first dibs.”

Jennifer would be great on The Voice! She would be an amazing mentor or judge to the contestants. Considering Jennifer has Shades of Blue, World of Dance, and Bye Bye Birdie on NBC, a role for Jennifer on The Voice wouldn’t be surprising at all.

But American Idol will always have JLo’s heart. She joined the singing competition in season 10. She left two years, but she returned for seasons 13, 14, and 15. Even in the midst of the show’s final season, Jennifer has held onto to hope that American Idol could be revived later on.

“I think you never know with a format like this that can work at any time — it’s possible,”she said at the Television Critics Association press tour in Jan. 2016 about the show coming back. “Whether they’re [the executives at FOX] making a mistake or not, everyone just goes with the feeling in the moment. If that’s what they’re if feeling than that’s their feeling… At the end of the day, you never know. This is an amazing, amazing journey to watch and people are still tuning in.”

