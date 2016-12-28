Courtesy of Twitter

OK, this is officially the best news we’ve heard all year. Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are MARRIED, according to a new report that claims they tied the knot in paradise! Read on for all the juicy details, including where the couple exchanged vows!

Huh, maybe 2016 isn’t so terrible after all. Did you know that Katie Holmes, 38, and Jamie Foxx, 49, are reportedly married? Of course not, because they’re the most private and secretive couple in Hollywood — and we love them for it! Katie and Jamie exchanged loving “I dos” in sunny Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to Star. “The buzz is that they exchanged vows the same day they arrived, right on the sand on a private beach,” a source tells the magazine. “It was just Katie, Jamie and the kids, who could not be more adorable flower girls.”

Awww, just the thought of Suri Cruise tossing around flower petals makes our hearts melt! Can you believe she’s already 10 years old? Time passes so quickly! The mother-daughter duo celebrated Katie’s birthday on Dec. 18 by going bowling and chowing down on delicious cupcakes, of course while documenting the entire evening. Katie posted a series of epic pictures on her Instagram, complete with party decorations, adorable selfies, and a box FILLED with sugary treats! Unfortunately Jamie isn’t in any of the photos, but we bet he was celebrating with them.

Honestly, though, it’s about time Katie and Jamie made things official! As we previously told you, Katie was so hurt by her previous marriage to Tom Cruise that she didn’t feel the need to enter a new romance. “She has no desire to ever be involved again in the kind of circus that was created after she started dating Tom,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s happy to keep things on the DL.” Obviously, she had a change of heart!

HollywoodLifers, can you believe Katie and Jamie got married in a secret wedding?!

