TV’s Hottest Moments Of 2016: Hanna & Caleb Make Love & More

This year has been full of seriously hot TV moments. From Hanna and Caleb’s epic reunion on ‘Pretty Little Liars’ to Alec and Magnus’ steamy first kiss on ‘Shadowhunters,’ we’ve rounded up the hottest TV moments of 2016!

*Pretty Little Liars

Hanna and Caleb started off season 7 apart, with Hanna engaged and Spencer and Caleb getting involved in a steamy romance. However, Hanna and Caleb found their way back to each other by the end of 7A. The summer finale ended with Hanna and Caleb having sex after Caleb’s epic declaration of love.

*Shadowhunters

It was the kiss we’d been waiting for. Alec and Magnus finally locked lips on season one finale of Shadowhunters, and it was all kinds of hot. Just before Alec was going to marry Lydia, Magnus walked in. Alec realized he couldn’t marry Lydia. He was in love with someone else. He walked right up to Magnus — in front of everyone — and KISSED him. MALEC FOREVER!

*The Royals

After a whole season of waiting, Jasper and Eleanor finally kissed again in season 3 of The Royals. The two struggled to tell each other how they really felt about each other, but when Jasper gushed to a young Sarah Alice about Eleanor, that’s when Eleanor knew she couldn’t hold back any longer.

*Pitch

Ginny and Mike’s chemistry is OFF THE CHARTS. Pitch is going for the whole will-they-or-won’t-they with these two. After Mike thought he was going to be traded, he let his feelings for Ginny out. The two almost shared a steamy kiss outside a bar, but they stopped just short of locking lips when Mike got a call. This near kiss was definitely one of the sexiest moments of 2016.

*Empire

We never thought we’d see the day when Lucious and Anika got back together. Well, it happened. The two got married at the end of season 2, and they just couldn’t deny their chemistry. Anika got all dolled up in lingerie and taunted Lucious by breaking many expensive things in his home. This love-hate relationship between these two got so intense they nearly had sex on the dining room table.

Check out the rest of our sexiest moments of 2016, featuring Outlander, The 100, Power, and more, by looking through our gallery!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think was the sexiest TV moment of 2016? Let us know!

