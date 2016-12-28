Gwyneth Paltrow: My Ex, Chris Martin, ‘Would Take A Bullet For Me’

Images Courtesy of InStyle/Greg Kadel

Gwyneth Paltrow looks amazing as she flaunts her toned abs in a crop top on the February cover of ‘InStyle’ magazine. Inside, the mother-of-two candidly opens up about her divorce to Coldplay singer Chris Martin, their current relationship, and why it was so important to her to release her latest book.

Gwyneth Paltrow, 44, shocked fans and made headlines in 2014 when she took to her website, Goop, to announce her divorce to Coldplay’s Chris Martin — or as she called it “conscious uncoupling.” In fact, her candid post and choice of words were just as surprising as the news — and now, years, later, Gwyn said they’re still on amicable terms. “”He’s at my house every single day,” she told InStyle magazine. “We have our own lives but we still have our family life.” She continued: “To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me. Even though I’m not his wife,” she said. “I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce.”



The blonde beauty looks gorgeous on the cover of the magazine’s February issue as she shows off a slew of stylish looks. Even though some of her lifestyle choices and beauty questions raise eyebrows, she said she understands that she’s a pioneer in the field. “I’ve learned how the cycle works. It used to be that I would talk about something or write about it, and people would be like: “What the f*** is she talking about? She’s a witch!’ Later on it would sort of catch on. So now I just recognize it: OK, I’m going to talk about this, and people will think it’s weird, and that’s how it goes.'”

Gwyn also opened up about why it was so important to her to publish her latest book, Goop Clean Beauty. “I mean, it’s shocking to me that the government doesn’t regulate this stuff… How many of my friend have had fertility issues? How many of my daughter’s friends have had precocious puberty? Well, maybe that’s because we are putting endocrine-disrupting hormones in everything,” she said.

For more on Gwyn, be sure to check out her new book and the February issue of InStyle!

