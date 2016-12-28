George Michael: New Song Leaked By Partner Fadi Fawaz Days After Singer’s Death

REX

This is EPIC. George Michael’s ‘missing’ song was leaked by his partner Fadi Fawaz on Dec. 28, days after the legendary crooner’s shocking death. The soulful single called ‘This Kind Of Love’ was reportedly produced back in 1991 and has several different versions. Check it out!

George Michael fans were treated to a never-before-heard song on Dec. 28, written and recorded by the late music icon. The track called “This Kind of Love” was leaked on Twitter by George’s partner Fadi Fawaz, just days after he died at the age of 53 from heart failure. George’s single was reportedly produced in partnership with Elton John back in 1991 and is speculated to be featured on the singer’s unreleased album titled Trojan Horse. Fadi shared a link to the soulful jam, suitably captioning it, “My Baby.” With lyrics like, “Now everyone has to get over I know, but this empty house seems to get colder and colder,” it clearly hits home in so many ways!

Fadi also made sure to clarify any misunderstandings about the track, taking to Twitter to set the record straight. He wrote, “The song I posted was found online the[re] are many versions of it, please do your research if u think you r professional in what u do.” George tragically passed away on Christmas 2016, following a slew of other A-list deaths, making it a very tough year for all to process. The crooner died “peacefully at home,” his rep confirmed to BBC, at his abode in Oxfordshire, England and the tragic news of his sudden passing obviously devastated fans.

George started his career in the vocal duo Wham! with his friend, Andrew Ridgeley. The group launched in 1981 and lasted until 1986, when George achieved success as a solo artist, with hit songs like “Careless Whisper” and “Faith.” He didn’t always have it easy though, dealing with drug problems throughout his short life. Sadly, Fadi was the one to discover his beau that fateful day. He later wrote a sweet message, reading, “I will never stop missing you xx.” So heartbreaking!

