George Michael Tribute Being Planned For The Grammys: Elton John & More May Perform

REX/Shutterstock

We lost many great musical stars in 2016, but George Michael’s death was definitely one of the most devastating. With the Grammys coming up in just a few weeks, tributes for the musical icons who passed in the last year are being planned, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on what’s in the works for George.

“The Grammys are looking to do many things for all the music artists that were lost in 2016, but George Michael is one who will get a separate tribute,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They are reaching out to Elton John, among others, to do something for him on the show.”

Besides Elton, George is also close with singers like Madonna, among others, and he was friends with Grammys host, James Corden, so there’s a lot for producers to work with here. The Wham! singer was just 53 years old when he was found dead of heart failure in his home on Christmas Day, devastating fans and celebrities alike.

“I am in deep shock,” Elton wrote after hearing the news. “I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans.” Clearly, the pop legend is devastated over this loss, and there would be no one better to honor George after this devastating tragedy.

Of course, we also lost another musical legend, Prince, in the months since the last Grammy Awards, so we can probably expect there to be a special moment for him, as well. David Bowie also died in 2016, but in January, so Lady Gaga’s tribute for him went down at last year’s show. The Grammys air on CBS on Feb. 12, 2017.

HollywoodLifers, do you think George should get a separate tribute at the Grammys? Who do you want to see perform?

