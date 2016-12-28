Debbie Reynolds Fans Pray After She’s Rushed To Hospital The Day After Carrie’s Death

REX/Shutterstock

It’s devastating to learn that Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher’s death. Fans of the iconic actress flocked to Twitter to send sweet prayers to Debbie for a speedy recovery. Click through to read!

Is 2016 really this cruel? That’s the question Debbie Reynolds‘ fans are asking on Twitter after news broke of her urgent trip to the emergency room on December 28. Debbie, 84, has been distraught for days after daughter Carrie Fisher experienced a massive heart attack on December 23, and then passed away on December 27 — just one day prior to her own reported hospitalization.

It’s too sad to handle. Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher‘s house in Beverly Hills, where they were reportedly planning Carrie’s funeral, according to TMZ. Someone at the home called 911 to report a possible stroke, and an ambulance rushed to the scene to take her to a nearby emergency room.

Fans are terrified that Debbie possibly had a stroke, and sent lovely prayers from Twitter to the Hollywood legend for a safe and speedy recovery:

Please not @DebbieReynolds1 !!!!! Hope she recovers! Soon — Bethany;) (@itssssbeth) December 28, 2016

Debbie Reynolds… omg leave that family alone 😢 — Eloise♥🌈 (@eloiseemily) December 28, 2016

I love you @DebbieReynolds1 – please get well! ❤❤❤❤ — Trevor Rich (@youngandwillin) December 28, 2016

Please keep #debbiereynolds in your prayers. She has been rushed to the hospital. Possible stroke. — Brenda Porter (@brenporter62) December 28, 2016

2016, please don't take our favorite TV grandma Debbie Reynolds away from us. Sending prayers to Debbie! 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/ogkS3zxrIy — Noah Wilson (@NoahWilsonLive) December 28, 2016

Thinking of Debbie Reynolds, hoping and praying 2016 doesn't take her too😞🙏🏼 — Marissa//rip carrie (@marisaaa01) December 28, 2016

wishing @DebbieReynolds1 health and recovery ❤🙏 — miss u Carrie 😭😭❤ (@prayforcarrie) December 28, 2016

i'm sending all my best wishes and strength to debbie reynolds, billie lourd and their entire family ❤️ — anto ❅ (@gillianespos) December 28, 2016

praying for a speedy recovery @DebbieReynolds1 ..🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 wow 2016 is terrible!!! — Robb (@RobbFitzgerald) December 28, 2016

Nope 2016 you ain't taking away our beautiful Debbie Reynolds. You stole Carrie from us, you ain't doing anymore damage #prayfordebbie — RIP CARRIE FISHER (@carries_soulma8) December 28, 2016

So sweet! Debbie is Hollywood royalty, with a career that spans decades. She was a constant fixture in Golden Age Hollywood, starring in classics like Meet Me in Las Vegas, How The West Was Won, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and, of course, Singin’ in the Rain. For some audiences, she may be more recognizable as Aggie Cromwell, the amazing witch/grandma from the Disney Channel original movie Halloweentown.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with Debbie and her loved ones during this difficult time. Please leave positive thoughts for her in the comments!

