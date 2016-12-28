Debbie Reynolds Fans Pray After She’s Rushed To Hospital The Day After Carrie’s Death

It’s devastating to learn that Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital just one day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher’s death. Fans of the iconic actress flocked to Twitter to send sweet prayers to Debbie for a speedy recovery. Click through to read!
Is 2016 really this cruel? That’s the question Debbie Reynolds‘ fans are asking on Twitter after news broke of her urgent trip to the emergency room on December 28. Debbie, 84, has been distraught for days after daughter Carrie Fisher experienced a massive heart attack on December 23, and then passed away on December 27 — just one day prior to her own reported hospitalization.
It’s too sad to handle. Debbie was at her son, Todd Fisher‘s house in Beverly Hills, where they were reportedly planning Carrie’s funeral, according to TMZ. Someone at the home called 911 to report a possible stroke, and an ambulance rushed to the scene to take her to a nearby emergency room.
Fans are terrified that Debbie possibly had a stroke, and sent lovely prayers from Twitter to the Hollywood legend for a safe and speedy recovery:
So sweet! Debbie is Hollywood royalty, with a career that spans decades. She was a constant fixture in Golden Age Hollywood, starring in classics like Meet Me in Las Vegas, How The West Was Won, The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and, of course, Singin’ in the Rain. For some audiences, she may be more recognizable as Aggie Cromwell, the amazing witch/grandma from the Disney Channel original movie Halloweentown.
