Drake & Jennifer Lopez: Ex Diddy Thinks Her New Man Is A ‘Downgrade’

Shots fired! Jennifer Lopez is at the center of a potential rap feud and Diddy just served up some major shade. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that he doesn’t know what his ex JLo sees in Drake. In fact, Diddy thinks she should ‘drop him’ before his ‘games’ get the best of her!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, are reportedly in the midst of a steamy romance, and the internet is going wild because they think her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs, 47, has a reason to be angry about it! The only thing is, JLo and Diddy dated all the way back in 1999. But, it looks like he’s still got her back. HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out how Diddy really feels about JLo’s close relationship with Drake, and we’re hearing that “Diddy can’t see it.” He thinks “JLo’s an international superstar, an icon and one of the most beautiful women he knows. And Drake’s a downgrade for her and will only use her to get to the next level.” OUCH.

When it comes down to it, “Diddy’s been in the game a long time and has seen dudes like Drake come and go. His only hope for JLo is that she recognizes Drake’s games, gets what she wants out of him, and then drops him like a bad habit before he ends up hurting her.” Yikes. This can’t end well…

Drake and JLo have been sparking romance rumors since Dec. 2016, but it was when they posted the adorable photo (above) to their Instagram accounts, Dec. 27, that got fans in a tizzy. Out of nowhere, Diddy fans began rehashing Diddy and Drake’s past tiffs, claiming he had a reason to have beef with Drake. And, it looks like Diddy’s not the only one who isn’t on board with Drake and JLo’s tight relationship. Rihanna, 28, reportedly unfollowed JLo on Instagram after the romance rumors started!

We’re thinking that Diddy is just looking out for his old friend, and hopefully there’s no bad blood here. We mean, who could hate the idea of Drake and Jennifer together? Whether you love it or hate it, Drizzy and the singer have been spending a ton of time together.

The romance speculation started in Dec. 2016 when Drake scored tickets to Jenny’s All I Have show in Las Vegas, twice in the same month! Then, the two were spotted getting cozy at the rapper’s favorite Hollywood hotspot, Delilah on Dec. 19! Oh, and who could forget when they recently participated in an epic trust fall on Christmas Eve? You can check that out right here!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Drake and Jennifer are serious? Tell us below!

