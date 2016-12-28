Jennifer Lopez & Drake ‘Flirting’ A Ton: Will Their ‘Spark’ Turn Into Love?

Those major couple vibes you’re getting from Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s steamy Instagram pics may just be some intense flirting, according to a source who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! Does that mean a relationship is out of the question, though?

The bevy of sexy Instagrams both Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 46, keep posting are making fans think they’re basically about to announce a relationship. Their flirty photos get more and more intimate! In the latest, posted to JLo’s account on December 28, Drake’s whole body is practically wrapped around Jennifer while she’s curled up on a sofa.

He has the happiest look on his face, and her eyes are closed. There was no caption to explain what was happening, either! Naturally, their fans were freaking out over the very intimate photo. But try not to freak out just yet, as the source says everyone’s getting ahead of themselves.

“There is tons of flirting going on [between Drake and Jennifer]. They love working with each other and there is for sure a spark, but even with this picture that is out there they are not in love,” the source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aww, say it ain’t so! Drake and JLo would make the perfect couple. They’re both incredibly talented, both incredibly hot — how much more do they need? Joking. But just because they’re not in a relationship right now doesn’t mean it’s not a possibility in the future! It’s clear that Drake may be open to more!

The singer reportedly can’t stop telling his bros how sexy he thinks Jennifer looks, and is convinced he can take things with her to the next level, according to a report from Life & Style magazine. We’ll just have to sit back and see if he succeeds!

