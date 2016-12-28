Drake & Jennifer Lopez: Why Drake, 30, Told His Mom He Thinks J.Lo, 47, Is ‘The One’

Ooh la la! Drake and Jennifer Lopez can’t seem to get enough of each other, and the rapper even told his mom that he thinks J.Lo could be ‘the one,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out all the reasons why Drizzy thinks so highly of his alleged new fling here!

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, both took to Instagram with a cuddled up photo on Dec. 27, adding even more fuel to the romance rumors. The rapper is known for being a ladies-man, but he might be ready to give up his playboy lifestyle to settle down with a superstar like J.Lo! “She must have put her spell on Drake because like the mommas boy he his, he told Sandy he feels she could be the one,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Drake said he gets gitty and has this warm feeling in his stomach every time he’s with her. He told mom he’s never smiled as much in his life as he does when he’s with Jennifer.” Clearly, she’s got it going on!

Our source added, “The best part – he told his mother he respects her so much and wants more than just a sexual relationship with her. Drake ain’t never said nothing like this about any woman and his mom has certainly given J.Lo her stamp of approval.” Meanwhile, his ex Rihanna, 28, even unfollowed Jennifer on social media! The pair has been the talk of the town, especially after new footage surfaced showing them trying out a trust fall. It seems J.Lo and Drizzy are getting closer than ever, after he attended two of her Las Vegas concerts, back to back. Jennifer was also spotted getting cozy with Drake over dinner at Delilah in Los Angeles on Dec. 19.

Rumors continue to swirl that Jennifer and Drake have something more than friendship going on, as a Dec. 22 report claimed that she cancelled a Miami gig so she could spend time with him on New Year’s Eve! The rapper will be hosting a star-studded bash at the Hakkasan Main Room in Las Vegas, so we’ll have to see. A rep for J.Lo previously told us that they’re just working on new music together, but fans still aren’t convinced, especially after all of these super flirty photos!

