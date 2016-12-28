Doug Martin Suspended From NFL For Drug Use: Bucs Running Back In ‘Treatment Facility’

REX/Shutterstock

Oh, no. Tampa Bay Bucs running back Doug Martin has been suspended from the NFL for violating the drug policy, and he announced on Dec. 28 that he’ll be entering a treatment facility. Read the shocking full statement right here!

NFL star Doug Martin, 27, will undergo treatment following his four-game suspension, according to an official statement. NFL Network also reports that Martin was using Adderall, though the football player did not confirm which substance he tested positive for. Check out his statement below:

“I was notified last week of a four-game suspension for violating the league’s drug policy. My initial instinct was to appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates. However, after numerous discussions with people close to me — including Coach [Dirk] Koetter — I am starting the suspension immediately so I can enter a treatment facility and receive the help I truly need. On the field, I must be strong and determined to push through both pain and injuries to become an elite NFL running back. Off the field, I have tried that same approach in my personal life. My shortcomings in this area have taught me both that I cannot win these personal battles alone and that there is no shame in asking for help. I sincerely apologize to the Glazer family, General Manager Jason Licht and the entire Tampa Bay organization, my teammates and our tremendous fans. This was not the season I envisioned and I have let everyone down, including myself. However, adversity yields opportunity and I ask for your support in my battle to overcome these personal issues.”

Following Martin’s suspension, Licht also told ESPN: “Doug has been a valued member of our organization for the past five seasons and we respect and support his decision to seek help. Right now, he is working through issues that are much larger than the game of football. Our primary concern is that he takes this time to focus on getting the help that he needs in order to move forward with his personal and professional life.” We wish Martin a successful recovery.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by Doug Martin’s suspension?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.