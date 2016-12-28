So ‘Sad’: The 10 Craziest Things Donald Trump Tweeted in 2016

REX/Shutterstock

Amidst the mayhem of 2016, one thing remained constant: Donald Trump’s commitment to Twitter. The president-elect consistently tweeted the most shocking, puzzling thoughts, and he’s showing no signs of self-censoring. It was hard, but we completed the impossible task of picking 10 of his most outrageous tweets from 2016. Click through to read them!

Is there anything more reliable than knowing Donald Trump, 70, is going to say something absurd on Twitter? The businessman has always had a volatile Twitter presence, but it upped tenfold when he started his campaign for president. It continued to spiral as we neared the 2016 election, and that election emboldened him to spew hate, as well as completely nonsensical statements. He’s tweeted approximately 200 times since being elected president on November 8, so imagine the vast amount of insane material he churned out in the rest of 2016. Here’s just a few of the greatest hits:

1. Okay, so here we have the president-elect gloating that he beat out a massive, class action lawsuit from former students claiming that they were defrauded by his “university” — and he did so by becoming president. Rather than go to trial like he was scheduled to do after the election, Trump claimed he had “no time” and instead settled. Sad!

The ONLY bad thing about winning the Presidency is that I did not have the time to go through a long but winning trial on Trump U. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2016

2. There are so many things wrong with this tweet that it’s incredible. There’s absolutely no way that Trump ate that “taco bowl,” which isn’t what it’s called. It’s also been confirmed that the Trump Tower Grill never served anything called a “taco bowl” on their menu. Just saying “I love Hispanics!” is incredibly absurd, but someone really needed to tell him that Cinco de Mayo is a Mexican holiday — not a day celebrated by all hispanics. Yikes. Oh and by the way, that’s an old bikini pic of his ex-wife, Marla Maples, underneath his lunch. Cheers!

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

3. Unsatisfied with simply telling the world that he thought Megyn Kelly, 46, had “blood coming out of her wherever,” Trump called-but-didn’t-call the Fox News anchor a bimbo. Remember that all this hatred toward Megyn was because she asked him tough questions during a presidential debate.

I refuse to call Megyn Kelly a bimbo, because that would not be politically correct. Instead I will only call her a lightweight reporter! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2016

4. This tweet was in response to the Pulse massacre in Orlando, Florida, in which 46 individuals at the LGBT club were fatally shot. It was the largest act of terrorism on US soil since 9/11. This is not the way to respond to national tragedy.

Appreciate the congrats for being right on radical Islamic terrorism, I don't want congrats, I want toughness & vigilance. We must be smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2016

5. “Thanks Donald!” is maybe the funniest thing he’s ever tweeted. Trump is under the impression that economic booms at the end of 2016 are a result of the election, despite the fact that he isn’t president yet. Nothing like thanking yourself in third person for something you didn’t do!

The U.S. Consumer Confidence Index for December surged nearly four points to 113.7, THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN MORE THAN 15 YEARS! Thanks Donald! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2016

6. Trump technically did not tweet this himself, but he can’t be let off the hook for it. One of his hallmark moves on Twitter is to physically copy/paste tweets from people, rather than retweet them. So he knew good and well what he was doing when he “retweeted” someone’s photo comparing Heidi Cruz to wife Melania Trump. He mistakenly believed that Ted Cruz‘s camp released gross information about Melania at the time, but this wasn’t the course of action to respond, even if true.

7. Burning the American flag is 100% legal under the First Amendment. The president-elect is threatening to deport and jail people over Twitter for a legal act of free speech.

Nobody should be allowed to burn the American flag – if they do, there must be consequences – perhaps loss of citizenship or year in jail! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2016

8. Alicia Machado was a former Miss Universe contestant who claimed that she was fat-shamed by Trump. When she spilled the beans, Trump freaked out and started hurling insults — and told millions of people to watch her sex tape. Classy.

Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2016

Sometimes, Trump (or his social team) recognizes a mistake and hurries to clean it up. Not very well, but they try anyway:

9. This tweet was an inset gem when he originally posted it with “unprecedented” misspelled as “unpresidented.” A slip, or a grave omen of what’s to come? Needless to say, the word has become a new favorite for poking fun at PEOTUS.

China steals United States Navy research drone in international waters – rips it out of water and takes it to China in unprecedented act. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 17, 2016

10. Name-calling in elections is standard. Nothing to see here. Except, when Trump originally tweeted the image, the red circle was a a five-pointed star, reminiscent of the Star of David. That image superimposed on a backdrop of money was called out by many as anti-semitic. While Trump and his camp vehemently denied it, they (poorly) photoshopped the star into a circle.

