Diddy Fans Convinced He’s Pissed About Drake Romancing His Ex JLo: Hilarious Tweets

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been getting cozy lately, and Diddy fans think he’s mad that the other rapper is trying to get with his ex — even though they’ve been split for years. Check out their funny tweets right here!
Fans are worried for Sean “Diddy” Combs as the Drake/Jennifer Lopez romance rumors fly! Diddy and JLo dated way back in the day — as in 1991 — but after the beef between Diddy and Drake, the Interweb seems to think that Diddy has a reason to be angry about their budding relationship.
“How pissed is diddy that drake and jlo are dating though?” one fan tweeted about the rapper, despite the fact that he is currently dating Kim Porter. “Funniest sh*t about Drake and JLo is that Diddy hit them both he the GOAT,” another joked.
Check out more hilarious tweets below:
To be fair, the fire was undoubtedly fueled when Drake posted a very telling photo of him and JLo on Dec. 28:
As we previously told you, Drake and JLo have been “spending a lot of time together“, which includes flirty Instagram pics like the one above and intimate dinners at Drake’s favorite restaurant in LA, Delilah. Jennifer even reportedly canceled her New Year’s Eve gig in Miami so she can be with him on the holiday. Meanwhile, Drake’s on-again, off-again love Rihanna has unfollowed Jen on Instagram — if that doesn’t confirm the relationship between Drizzy and JLo, then what will?!
Anyway, there’s a pretty good chance that the couple will ring in 2017 with a midnight kiss — we’ll keep you posted!
HollywoodLifers, do you think Diddy is mad at Drake and JLo? Tell us if you believe he has a good motive!
