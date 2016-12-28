Diddy Fans Convinced He’s Pissed About Drake Romancing His Ex JLo: Hilarious Tweets

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Twitter

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been getting cozy lately, and Diddy fans think he’s mad that the other rapper is trying to get with his ex — even though they’ve been split for years. Check out their funny tweets right here!

Fans are worried for Sean “Diddy” Combs as the Drake/Jennifer Lopez romance rumors fly! Diddy and JLo dated way back in the day — as in 1991 — but after the beef between Diddy and Drake, the Interweb seems to think that Diddy has a reason to be angry about their budding relationship.

“How pissed is diddy that drake and jlo are dating though?” one fan tweeted about the rapper, despite the fact that he is currently dating Kim Porter. “Funniest sh*t about Drake and JLo is that Diddy hit them both he the GOAT,” another joked.

Drake & J Lo dating is still a win for diddy because he hit both of them. — Action☤✡ (@IndigoldenChild) December 28, 2016

Diddy slapped Drake, so he got him back by baggin one of the women he really loved lol. If that ain't chess ion know what is lol — Nick Beam 🎧🎙 (@waymoflydenu) December 28, 2016

Diddy after he seen that pic is Drake and Jlo💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CPXn2Rkjn7 — lieUtenaNt guRb (@stonertheP) December 28, 2016

Funniest shit about Drake and JLo is that Diddy hit them both he the GOAT — BLAXK PANTHER (@WordPlayWade) December 28, 2016

This Diddy trending topic is making me howl.

Drake and JLo play chess with their relationships, not checkers. — Gene Willis (@GeneWillis) December 28, 2016

Drake finally slapped Diddy back. Im guessing revenge must taste almost as sweet as a 50 year old JLO. — Andrew Timothy (@lllllKUSH) December 28, 2016

Everyone : Drake & J Lo Dating Now Diddy Gone Be Mad Af Diddy : pic.twitter.com/mReLqHNcfV — Blessings Coming (@PthaGoat8) December 28, 2016

To be fair, the fire was undoubtedly fueled when Drake posted a very telling photo of him and JLo on Dec. 28:

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:38pm PST

As we previously told you, Drake and JLo have been “spending a lot of time together“, which includes flirty Instagram pics like the one above and intimate dinners at Drake’s favorite restaurant in LA, Delilah. Jennifer even reportedly canceled her New Year’s Eve gig in Miami so she can be with him on the holiday. Meanwhile, Drake’s on-again, off-again love Rihanna has unfollowed Jen on Instagram — if that doesn’t confirm the relationship between Drizzy and JLo, then what will?!

Anyway, there’s a pretty good chance that the couple will ring in 2017 with a midnight kiss — we’ll keep you posted!

