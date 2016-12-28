Debra Messing Mourns ‘Will & Grace’ Mother Debbie Reynolds: ‘I Loved Her Dearly’

REX/Shutterstock

As painful as it is to imagine, Debbie Reynolds is no longer with us. She passed shortly after the shocking death of her daughter Carrie Fisher. After the sad announcement, her once TV daughter Debra Messing mourned the loss. See her sad statement.

“So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It’s such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my “mom” for years & I loved her dearly. A legend.” shared Debra Messing, 48, after news broke that Debbie Reynolds, 84, passed away. Debbie was rushed to the hospital just one day after her daughter Carrie Fisher, 60, died of cardiac arrest and died several hours later. Debbie and Debra played mother and daughter on Will & Grace for many years, and their chemistry was one of the highlights of the series.

Debbie’s son Todd broke the heartbreaking news that his mother suffered a stroke while the pair were at his home planning Carrie’s funeral. Todd shared his immense grief, explaining that her final thoughts were with Carrie and she told him she ‘wanted to be with her,’ according to TMZ. Debra paid tribute again to Debbie with a beautiful message on Instagram. Her co-stars, Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack followed with messages of their own:

It is beyond astonishing that both @carrieffisher & @DebbieReynolds1 have left this earth. I overwhelmingly adored & admired them both. 😢🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/emLn1ZvwUd — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) December 29, 2016

The combination of the loss of @carrieffisher & then her mom @DebbieReynolds1 is too much. I'm really at a loss here… #toomuch16 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) December 29, 2016

Debbie will be remembered not only for her memorable role in Will & Grace, but for her countless others, include Singing In The Rain, Behind The Candelabra, and Halloweentown, the beloved Disney Channel films from the late 90s/early 00’s, which many fans still watch every year to this day. She leaves behind her son Todd and her granddaughter Billie Lourd, both of whom we can only imagine are in unspeakable pain. To lose both Debbie and Carrie so close together — there are no words.

HollywoodLifers, share your thoughts and prayers for Debbie and Carrie’s family here.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.