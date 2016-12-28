Debbie Reynolds’ Son Todd Reacts To Her Unexpected Death: ‘She’s With Carrie’ Now

Rex/Shutterstock

This is beyond devastating! Legendary actress Debbie Reynolds passed away suddenly Dec. 28, just one day after her beloved daughter Carrie Fisher died. Her son Todd says of the monumental loss that now ‘She’s with Carrie.’ Keep reading for details.

There is only so much grief one family can take! Debbie Reynolds was left so heartbroken by daughter Carrie Fisher’s death at just 60-years-old that it proved to be too much for the actress to go on. The 84-year-old suffered a possible stroke Dec. 28 while planning Carrie’s funeral and died hours later. After news of her passing broke, her son Todd Fisher told TMZ that, “She’s with Carrie.” OMG, we are in tears over the amount of pain he and Carrie’s daughter Billie Lourd, 24, must be going through right now with so much tragedy in such a short time.

Debbie and Carrie were so close that to lose her beloved daughter ultimately proved unbearable for her. Her last words to Todd were “I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie,” and fifteen minutes later she suffered a stroke according to the website. This is just gut-wrenching in every single way. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and in Debbie’s case she couldn’t live long enough to see that happen. She just couldn’t go on without her precious daughter, who died Dec. 27 four days after suffering a massive heart attack.

Her final words to the public came via Facebook shortly after the Star Wars icon’s passing, saying “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie’s Mother.” Who knew that just one day later she’d be joining Carrie on that journey in the great beyond.

