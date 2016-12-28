Debbie Reynolds’ Grief Stricken Last Words Before Death: ‘I Want To Be With Carrie’

This is so incredibly heartbreaking. As if this situation wasn’t already tragic, a new report now claims Debbie Reynolds may have wanted to die on Dec. 28, as she told her son, Todd Fisher, hours before the stroke that took her life, ‘I miss her so much, I want to be with Carrie.’

Debbie Reynolds was consumed by grief early Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, her son Todd Fisher revealed to TMZ. Just one day prior to her own death, Debbie’s daughter, Carrie Fisher, died due to cardiac arrest.

Debbie was reportedly at Todd’s house Wednesday morning, discussing Carrie’s funeral, when she made the comment. And just 15 minutes later, she had the stroke that claimed her life.

Apparently, Debbie had several strokes this year, and was dealing with failing health, so when Carrie passed, it was just too much for her to bear. So sad.

As we previously told you, Debbie released the following statement on Facebook after Carrie’s passing. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother.”

Our thoughts go out to Debbie’s family and friends during this difficult time. This is so sad.